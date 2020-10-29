Atlanta Police arrested two people who they say were involved in the shooting death of a 59-year-old woman.
On October 20, officers found Eva Jones with multiple gunshot wounds on the 500 block of Cleveland Ave southwest Atlanta. Jones was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
During the investigation, APD Homicide investigators were able to identify two suspects involved in the shooting.
Nine days later, Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit arrested a 16-year-old and 29-year-old Shykil Scott. The teen was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.
As for Scott, she was charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a Minor for her role in the case.
