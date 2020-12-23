After several weeks of investigating, Gwinnett County Police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross man.
Police arrested 17-year-old Dallas Shank of Alpharetta and 23-year-old Quindarius Clemon on December 18.
Around 5:30 a.m. on November 22, officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment complex on Seasons Parkway. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name until the next of kin is notified.
Both Shank and Clemon were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
