Two people have died, and one person is seriously injured after their car struck a concrete wall and overturned, catching fire early Friday morning.
According to a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson, at about 3 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop the speeding Infiniti Q50 on I-85 North.
The driver exited toward GA 400 at a high speed, investigators said, turned off the vehicle's headlights, exited at Lenox Road, and crashed into a concrete wall.
The trooper was able to extinguish the flames, officials said.
A specialized collision reconstruction team is currently assisting in the investigation.
A CBS46 news crew reported that the Infiniti had a Shelby County, Tennessee, license plate.
An investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said authorities were still trying to reach family members of a 22-year-old man who died at the scene. They weren't immediately able to identify a second male who died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
