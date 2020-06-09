NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) An argument inside the bar takes a deadly turn in the parking lot leaving 2 people dead and one in the hospital.
Gwinnett County Public Information Officer Cpl. Michele Pihera says it’s not likely that the suspect knew these 3 individuals prior to this incident taking place.
3 victims, 1 suspect and 2 people dead after being rammed by this pick-up truck at Cedar Village shopping center on Jimmy Carter and Singleton road.
The gruesome act taking place around 2:00 A.M. at Coronas Bar.
“We’ve got not only our homicide investigators, but we also have our accident investigation unit,” says Cpl. Pihera.
One man dragged by the pick-up truck while the other propelled on impact.
The other victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cpl. Pihera goes on to say, “after the incident took place the driver of the pick-up truck fled this parking lot.”
Witnesses followed the suspect and an off-duty officer flagged the perp down.
“That officer conducted a traffic stop and pulled him over down south North Cross Tucker Rd. near Graves Road near quick trip.”
Cpl. Michele Pihera says officials are working together to investigate this case…“The fact that our crime scene unit along with our homicide unit and the district attorney office would lead to the possibility that this is going to be an intentional act.”
2 men dead and 1 in the hospital after being rammed by a pick up truck at a a plaza on Jimmy Carter and Singleton Rd. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2EKcTtlreT— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
