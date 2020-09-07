DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dunwoody Police are investigating an incident where three people were shot Sunday night.
Around 10:30, Officers responded to a person shot call at the driveway of Northchase Apartments at PIB.
They found a mother and her two adult children shot. Two of them were found dead and the third victim is at Atlanta Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the daughter's boyfriend is the suspect.
He fled the scene and is no longer in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact Dunwoody Police at (678) 382-6900.
