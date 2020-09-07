Flashing Lights on Police Car

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.

 avid_creative

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dunwoody Police are investigating an incident where three people were shot Sunday night. 

Around 10:30, Officers responded to a person shot call at the driveway of Northchase Apartments at PIB.

They found a mother and her two adult children shot. Two of them were found dead and the third victim is at Atlanta Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the daughter's boyfriend is the suspect. 

He fled the scene and is no longer in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Dunwoody Police at (678) 382-6900.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.