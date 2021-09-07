GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a scene after two people were found unconscious on Monday.
When deputies arrived to the scene following a medical emergency call, they located the pair unconscious on the scene and attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived. However, the two were pronounced dead by medical personnels.
"We are deeply concerned over the unexpected deaths of these two individuals," says Sheriff Taylor. "We are fully cooperating with the G.B.I.’s investigation.”
Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and is currently the lead agency in this investigation, deputies told CBS46 News.
Authorities have not yet released further details surrounding this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.