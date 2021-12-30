ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three people were injured early Thursday during an incident at Our Bar on Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 30 after two men walked into the hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
The men told police that a person began shooting at a parked car outside of the bar and some of the rounds hit the victims inside the bar.
Later, a third person arrived at the hospital with an injury stemming from the incident, but it was not clear how the person was injured.
All three people are expected to recover.
This is an open investigation. Check back for updates.
