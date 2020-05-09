Plane crash in Henry County

HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a small plane crash in Henry County Saturday afternoon. 

The crash happened on the 1000 block of Bear Creek Blvd in Hampton. 

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available. 

