ATALNTA (CBS46) — An 18-year-old and 9-year-old were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a utility truck while riding a scooter.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident took place at Fletcher Street SW and Ira Street SW.
Police say the two boys were riding on the same scooter when they were struck trying to cross the intersection. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment, but their conditions are not known at this time.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police say charges are not anticipated at this time as the investigation continues.
