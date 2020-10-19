ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two people shot each other while fighting over a woman late Monday morning, Atlanta Police said.
According to APD, officers got to the scene of the shooting on the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 11:45 a.m. Monday. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his side, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
As they examined the scene, they found a second man shot on the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive. The second victim was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said preliminary investigation results showed that both men were involved in a fight over a woman. The fight escalated to the shooting. APD investigators are continuing to investigate the full details of what led to the fight.
