ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta after two people were injured overnight.
It happened at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. Police tell CBS46 an altercation between two men escalated when a gun was pulled. A man and woman were both shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, investigators believe the woman was not involved in the initial altercation.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.