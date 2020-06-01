ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people have been shot as the city of Atlanta continues to be under a 9 p.m. curfew in hopes of curbing violent rioters during ongoing protests.
Atlanta Police say the shooting occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the area of Tanner Street and William H. Borders Drive SE. Two males sustained gunshot woulds and transported themselves to an area hospital.
Local rapper and activist Killer Mike has a barbershop, The SWAG Shop, located several feet away from the shooting incident.
Neither of the men were participating in protests. Investigators are working to determine what events lead up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.