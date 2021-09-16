9/16/21 UPDATE:
Two people have been taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting, according to Brookhaven Police Department. They are not looking for anyone else.
BPD will remain on the scene for several more hours as they continue their investigation. More information will be released Friday morning, says BPD.
Initial story below
___________________________________________________________
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a Brookhaven apartment complex early Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., Brookhaven Police responded to the Parke Towne North Apartments on Cliff Valley Way after a person shot call. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.