MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people are in police custody after an early morning standoff in Marietta.
It happened on Birney Street just off North Marietta Parkway. A woman who told CBS46 she lives in the house where an attempted burglary was taking place, quickly found a SWAT team swarming her home as the burglar refused to leave the residence.
Marietta police say a neighbor called after seeing two men entering the home. Responding officers were not able to get the men out, so SWAT was called to assist.
Details remain limited at this time. The standoff ended shortly after 4:30 a.m. An investigation remains ongoing.
