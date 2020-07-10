UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding two persons of interest in connection to multiple fatal shootings in Union City.
Police are searching for Marcus Bowles and Calvin Woodward after an afternoon of several shooting on Roosevelt Highway in Union City Friday.
The two victims were found shot to death at two separate scenes while a third victim in a separate shooting died at the hospital. A fourth victim is fighting for his life.
Union City police told CBS46 News that one person was shot at the Exxon station on the 6600 block of Roosevelt Highway around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
While officers were working that shooting they had a second shooting happen near Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died. During the investigation, they found a third shooting victim. A Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is listed as critical.
The fourth shooting call came around 4:34 p.m. near the initial crime scene at Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway intersection. Officers found another man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. After further investigation it was determined that the victim suffered from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
Union City police said witnesses have cooperated and provided leads on possible suspects. A spokesperson said the shootings do not appear to be connected despite being within a mile of each other.
Officers are working to confirm if one of the victims is a local business owner.
Fairburn Police Department along with City of South Fulton Police Department assisted with the scene.
Stay with CBS46 News for more information as it develops.
