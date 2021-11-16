GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Two metro Atlanta police departments went head-to-head to see which one could raise the most items for families in need.
This year the Duluth Police Department and the Suwanee Police Department participated in the food drive contest: Battle of the Badges.
The Duluth Police Department collected items for the Hands of Christ Duluth Co-Op Ministry and the Suwanee Police Department collected for the North Gwinnett Co-Op. The contest resulted in over 7,000 food items for families in need.
“We are proud to say that the two departments together collected over 7,500 items for families in need. While the Suwanee Police edged out Duluth Police for the victory, the real winners were those who rely on the food banks to meet their needs. Each department would like to thank all of the contributors that made the food collection successful,” said a spokesperson with the Suwanee Police Department.
