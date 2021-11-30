CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two police officers with the Clayton County Police Department have been injured in an officer-involved shooting on Biscayne Boulevard in Rex.

CCPD says that the "suspect" is dead. 

The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time. 

MAP OF THE AREA

Information is limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as soon as we have more information.

VIDEO POSTED ON ATLSCOOP

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ATLSCOOP™🍑 (@atlscoop)

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.