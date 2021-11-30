CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two police officers with the Clayton County Police Department have been injured in an officer-involved shooting on Biscayne Boulevard in Rex.
CCPD says that the "suspect" is dead.
#NEW A neighbor in Clayton County shared this video where you can clearly hear gunfire during tonight's incident involving police officers. Story: https://t.co/gnF2qrGA8J pic.twitter.com/SA0O5qgTCl— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 1, 2021
The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time.
MAP OF THE AREA
Information is limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as soon as we have more information.
VIDEO POSTED ON ATLSCOOP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.