HORRY COUNTY, SC (CBS46) - First responders pulled two people from the wreckage of a plane crash near the South and North Carolina state line.
The plane went down near Nichols, South Carolina, in Horry County shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The two patients on-board were taken to a local hospital according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Their injuries appeared non-life-threatening according to officials.
Fire crews found the plane crashed deep in the woods near Highway 9 and Norton Road. No information on the flight pattern of the single engine plane at the time of the crash.
