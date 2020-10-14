SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two security guards are behind bars after they were accused of assault at an apartment complex in South Fulton.
The incident happened on at the Hickory Park Apartments on Delano Road on October 9.
The City of South Fulton police were dispatched to the complex after they received several calls from concerned residents about a person who was allegedly assaulted by private security guards on the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that 32-year-old Marques Sawyer and 33-year-old Lucas Brown of Sirko & Associates Security Company unlawfully assaulted the victim, police said.
According to officials no South Fulton officers were involved in the incident.
After further investigation it was revealed that Sawyer and Brown committed aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, and false statements.
