Two security guards were shot outside a nightclub early Sunday morning and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to the call at Members Only Lounge, located at 139 Ralph McGill Boulevard NE.
According to officials, a man got kicked out of the lounge, went to his car, and then drove up with a gun, shooting rounds down an alley.
The suspect struck two security officers in the legs, and the guards are currently in stable condition, say officials.
This is an active investigation and police are on the lookout for the suspect and their vehicle.
CBS46 News arrived on the scene and reports there are cameras around the lounge, which may provide additional assistance in this investigation.
As this is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
