SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—South Fulton police are working to find the person who shot two men at a gas station late Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station in the 2200 block of Jonesboro Road.
According to a police spokesperson, officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man died at the location, and medics rushed the other man to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
#BREAKING @SouthFulton_PD is investing a deadly gas station shooting. I’ll have the details on @cbs46 #wakeupatl pic.twitter.com/zBF36Lq77J— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) August 10, 2021
