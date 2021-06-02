ATLANTA (CBS46) - Homicide detectives with Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify the shooting suspect in recent incident which killed on man and wounded a woman.
Michael Gary was killed May 31 at 195 Fairburn Road NW. A second victim, a woman, was wounded in the ankle when a bullet struck her. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said, “shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene after the shooting.” A nearby apartment was also riddled with bullets, however, the occupants in the apartment were not injured.
Atlanta police are requesting that any person with information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the fatal shooting of Michael Gary to contact APD Homicide Unit at 404-546-5284 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577- TIPS (8477). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
