ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that two left one person dead.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Fairburn Road.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a shooting and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital with critical conditions. One man later died, police said.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said, “shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene after the shooting.” A nearby apartment was also riddled with bullets, however, the occupants in the apartment were not injured.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
