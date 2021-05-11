ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta detectives are trying to find the person who shot two men at a popular Atlanta eatery.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday at Jack’s Pizza & Wings located on Highland Avenue.
Police got a call reporting two people were shot at the location and when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson said there was an argument inside of the eatery and someone fired shots. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks area and the other victim was grazed in the head.
There were other patrons inside when the shots rang out, however, everyone left the scene before officers arrived at the incident.
Also, a police spokesperson said security cameras were not working at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
