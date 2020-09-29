ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were stabbed at the King Memorial MARTA station on Tuesday.
Atlanta police confirmed that one person was stabbed on the MARTA train and the other person was stabbed outside of the MARTA station. Police say the person stabbed outside the station was a 60-year-old man who is in critical condition.
The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time. The person suspected in the stabbing is in custody. Police believe the suspect could be responsible for a triple stabbing on Monday.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
