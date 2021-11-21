ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police arrested two Benjamin E. Mays High School students for bringing weapons onto school property earlier this week.
One student was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
The other student, who was a juvenile, was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.
Students, parents and caregivers were reminded of the severe repercussions associated with violating Atlanta Public Schools’ strict policy against bringing weapons onto district campuses and facilities.
APS said in a press statement that "it is committed to providing its students and employees with safe and secure learning and working environments."
