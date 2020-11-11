Two men considered armed and dangerous are wanted by police for killing a man outside a gas station on Forest Parkway Monday.

Clayton County police released the identity of the man killed outside the Chevron gas station as Kevin Spruill. The investigation showed the 30-year-old and a woman came to the Chevron to pick up her children from Tony Stevenson. Stevenson is also the mother’s former boyfriend and the children's father.

A fight began between Stevenson and the children’s mother over the car keys. Stevenson bit his former girlfriend on the arm. Spruill approached Stevenson’s vehicle in an attempt to calm the situation.

The passenger sitting in the vehicle, Reginald Hardy, pulled a handgun and began shooting at Spruill, killing him. Stevenson pulled the children’s mother into the car and drove away.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at a nearby hotel leaving the female and four children unharmed. The children’s ages range from four to nine years old. The mother later returned to the location of the fatal shooting.

Detectives obtained warrants for Stevenson and Hardy. Police consider them armed and dangerous. Stevenson is wanted on battery-family violence and cruelty to children charges. Hardy is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tony Stevenson and Reginald Hardy are asked to call 911.