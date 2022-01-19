ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two teens, charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Landon Smith, have been denied bond.
The teens, 17-year-old Karea Cowvins and 18-year-old Zorree Peeples, were arrested for allegedly helping two teenage boys kill Smith at a short-term rental property in Douglassville.
ORIGIAL STORY: Teen found shot to death at short-term rental property in Douglasville
Douglas police said the girls picked up 20-year-old Davion White and 17-year-old Jhabre Wilson on New Years Eve to go hunting for rival gang members at a house party taking place at the rental property.
“As soon as they got to the party they began seeking out rival gang members. They were doing this verbally and physically,” a Douglas Police Officer told the court in their hearing on Wednesday.
Police said the four teens eventually all went left the party, then got back in the car where Peeples sat in the driver seat.
"When they pulled off that’s when it was determined that the shots were fired,” the officer recalled.
The teen boys are believed to be the ones who shot into the crowd. One of the bullets fired fatally struck 15-year-old Landon.
The Smith family, who said they worry for their own safety after their son's passing, shared their gratitude for the bond denial.
Davion White has also been arrested following the incident. Police continue to look for Jhabre Wilson who remains at large.
