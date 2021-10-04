GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) – Two teens are behind bars and face a slew of charges after deputies located a stolen vehicle in Gwinnett County.
On Monday, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies found a stolen Nissan Rouge which resulted in the arrest of a 15 and 16-year-old. The two were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18.
According to authorities, the two teens were also armed with handguns upon their arrest.
Very limited details have been released at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
