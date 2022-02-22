2 teens arrested in slew of theft charges across Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Two teens were arrested in connection to a string of theft cases across Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department arrested 19-year-old Zylexia Grayson and 19-year-old Jah’da Manning following an investigation into a theft case.
On Feb. 18, police responded to an incident on Ponce De Leon Avenue around 6 p.m. The victim told officers that he had left his Dodge Challenger running when the suspected thieves drove off with his car.
One of the teens was seen exiting a Toyota Camry before entering the victim’s car and driving off, police reported.
The victim was able to track his vehicle due to his Apple device left inside his car. Police then searched the area of Joseph E Boone Blvd and Hamilton E Holmes Drive in northwest Atlanta.
After several hours, police were not able to locate the stolen Challenger but did find the Toyota Camry.
During the traffic stop, police noticed the stolen Air Pods were in the Camry.
A search of the Camry found a laptop computer stolen in another theft from as well as a stolen credit card and ID card linked to theft from auto reported on Feb. 14, according to investigators. They also found a camera which was reported stolen in an auto theft earlier in the day.
Police did locate the stolen Challenger abandoned near I-20 and Windsor Road.
Grayson and Manning were charged with entering an auto, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
