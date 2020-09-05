FLOYD County. Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested 18-year-old Tyree Kozel Daniels of Cedartown and a 16-year-old from Rome Saturday following the shooting death of a woman in Shannon last week.
Daniels is being held in Floyd County Jail while the juvenile is being held in a Rome youth detention facility.
Both Daniels and the teen were arrested on warrants early Saturday, both charged with aggravated assault and murder.
Investigators alleged that Daniels went with three others to Shannon on August 24, targeting someone who lived at a home on Baker Street, where they kicked in the door and began shooting.
Police arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. following a 911 call from 57-year-old Laura Regina Ross. Dispatchers reported hearing only screams. Ross had been found shot twice.
She was later pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center. Authorities reported that they did not believe Ross was the intended target.Arrests in the case were made without incident early Saturday, and additional arrests are expected soon.
Stay with CBS46 for more updates on this developing story.
