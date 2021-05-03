UNION COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) – Investigators are looking into what caused a deadly home explosion that killed two people on Sunday morning.
Authorities have identified the victims as Ralph Norris Wood, Jr., 78, and Peggy Wood, 77.
The blast destroyed their 1,594-square-foot home that was around 26 years old and damaged several other homes nearby.
The explosion occurred at 307 Pauline Lane in Blairsville.
The victims’ bodies were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Investigators tell CBS46 News due to the severity of the blast the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time and it could take several weeks before the cause is determined.
Multiple agencies assisted in the blast and the investigation has been turned over to the Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
