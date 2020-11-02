Two women have been charged in what the Clayton County Sheriff's Office is calling a foiled attempt to defraud the county jail.
The sheriff's office allege Jaclynn Pierce and Tarra Powell used stolen credit cards to place $43,450.92 on the books of inmate Michael Parker. The plan included bonding Parker out for $24,450 and receiving a refund of $18,559.92.
"Unfortunately for them, anytime a threshold amount is detected on an inmate’s account, the Sheriff's Office is alerted to begin an inquiry," said the agency in a statement released Monday.
V.I.C.E. investigators and the Elite Fugitive Squad arrested Pierce and Powell. The trio has been charged with violation of Georgia’s Credit Card Transaction Fraud and Racketeering Act.
