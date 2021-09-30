DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two women are now behind bars following a traffic stop that led to a drug bust in DeKalb County.
On Sept. 26, DeKalb County officers attempted a traffic stop near Columbia Drive in Decatur.
During the stop, police seized two guns and several packages of marijuana. The two women were arrested without incident.
Authorities have not released the identity of the two women at this time.
