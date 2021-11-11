MADISON TROY AND KATLYN FINLEY

Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two women have been arrested for helping the man accused of killing a Henry County police officer.

The women have been identified as Madison Rose Troy and Katlyn Nicole Finley. They are being charged for aiding Jordan Jackson.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4 after responding to a domestic call involving Jackson.

A Blue Alert was issued for Jackson.

He was located a few days later at a residence in Riverdale. Police said he was hiding with some friends and took his own life just seconds before being captured. 

Desai spend 17 years in law enforcement. A prayer vigil is being held for the officer on Nov. 12 and his funeral will take place Nov. 14. 

