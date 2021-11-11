HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two women have been arrested for helping the man accused of killing a Henry County police officer.
The women have been identified as Madison Rose Troy and Katlyn Nicole Finley. They are being charged for aiding Jordan Jackson.
Henry County law enforcement announce additional arrests in Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai’s death @cbs46 These two are being charged with aiding suspected shooter Jordan Jackson pic.twitter.com/HYeXFAkZqB— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) November 11, 2021
NEW: Video shows the moments Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley were brought to the Henry County jail. They are charged with helping the man who killed a Henry County police officer avoid capture @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/1a7dBdMMl5— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) November 11, 2021
Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4 after responding to a domestic call involving Jackson.
A Blue Alert was issued for Jackson.
He was located a few days later at a residence in Riverdale. Police said he was hiding with some friends and took his own life just seconds before being captured.
Desai spend 17 years in law enforcement. A prayer vigil is being held for the officer on Nov. 12 and his funeral will take place Nov. 14.
