Two women were brutally attacked in metro Atlanta parking garages and police are searching for the suspect. Both of them were held at gunpoint and beaten by a man with his face covered.
Police believe the same man is behind both crimes. They're also looking for a red Cadillac that could be connected to the attacks.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to both women who were attacked.
Tammia Verser, 27, said that she is now just counting her blessing after the alarming assault.
“I’m just you know traumatized, I have PTSD like I don’t even want to leave the house," Verser told CBS46 news.
Verser said Sunday morning around nine, she turned into the parking lot of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. She said that’s when she was caught off guard by a man she had never seen before.
“I just keep picturing him striking me with the gun and the gun coming into my face," she said.
Verser said she was held up at gun point and beaten up by a black man, wearing a ski mask, who she said was attempting to rob her in this stairwell of the Hyatt hotel. She managed to escape, she had to get 23 stitches to the head, but she’s not the only one who Police said was attacked.
”I think we were both followed,” Verser added.
Decatur Police reported that only a few hours before Verser was attacked, a Red Cadillac was also seen leaving an apartment building parking lot where another woman was attacked by a man pretending to live there.
Cooper tracked down the second victim, she did not want to go on camera, but she told us she left the same night club as Verser around eight a.m.
The second victim said she was raped, robbed and beaten by a man dressed in ski mask too.
Both Police Departments said they believe the man seen on surveillance may be responsible for both attacks and Verser agrees.
“He had his hands in his pockets just like that,” Verser said, while looking at newly released suspect photos Monday.
Verser said she is now just hoping women stay vigilant until this man is off the streets.
“I just hope they bring him in and show him no mercy, because he didn’t show me or the other woman any.”
Police said if you do recognize the car or the man on surveillance contact them right away.
