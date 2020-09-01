NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Two women and a child are uninjured after a standoff at a home in Norcross.
Police were called to the home on the 5600 block of Brook Hollow Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. for a domestic incident. A man was holding two women and a child inside the home but they were able to make it out safely. The man then barricaded himself inside a room of the home and refused to come out.
After several hours, the man surrendered peacefully. He has not been identified. He was arrested on multiple charges.
