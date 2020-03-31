MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I mean they’re putting their lives on the line for us,” Danielle Musolf said.
Danielle Musolf told CBS46 News she’s been stuck at home since March 12th thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time her hearts been one place, Kennestone Hospital.
“We have a lot of friends and family that work up there,” Musolf explained.
Friends and family battling this deadly virus daily. So Muslof and a friend decided to do their part.
“You know I don’t have any medical skills so I can’t do anything in that part, but all these restaurants have no customers so what if we just feed the workers at the hospitals. It’s a win-win,” Musolf told CBS46 NEWS.
Last Friday Kennestone Hospital administration approved the food deliveries.
“We posted a GoFundMe with really no expectations,” Musolf said.
Four days later the GoFundMe account reached nearly $29,000 dollars.
“Yesterday we fed the pharmacy workers at the hospital, the respiratory therapist, and the lab workers. We had 88 lunches delivered,” Musolf told CBS46 News.
Tuesday, 42 lunches were delivered to doctors at the hospital. For dinner, 350 pizzas were dropped off to feed the entire staff of 1,500 people.
“We’ll keep feeding people until we run out of money,” Musolf said.
Mosluf told CBS46 News a 100% of the proceeds from the GoFundMe account will go to feeding hospital staff.
