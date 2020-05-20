ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two suspects who police say were involved in a homicide case in Rome.
Authorities arrested 28-year-old Desmond Lavonta Brown on May 18. The second suspect, 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts, was arrested the following day.
On May 13, officers discovered two women deceased under the Etowah bridge.
The two women were identified as 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 31-year-old Truvenia Campbell of Rome. Police say both victims were in the gold colored 1997 Toyota Corolla during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 12.
Brown was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer and Watts was charged with theft of receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
The GBI released the following statement in regards to this case:
"These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line."
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
