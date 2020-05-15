2 women found dead under bridge in Rome, GBI searches for vehicle

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a vehicle belonging to a woman who was the victim in a homicide case in Rome.
On May 13, officers discovered two women deceased under the Etowah bridge.
The two women were identified as 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 31-year-old Truvenia Campbell of Rome. Police say both victims were in the gold colored 1997 Toyota Corolla during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 12.
Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or the investigation, please contact the GBI tipline at 1-800-597-8477.
