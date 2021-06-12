ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left two women injured Saturday night.
Around 7:07 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 195 Fairburn Rd NW.
When they arrived, officers located two women who had minor injuries from being struck by the suspects vehicle.
Both females were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police believe a male suspect driving an older model Mercedes entered the apartment complex and began shooting from the vehicle.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
