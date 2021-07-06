CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Mattie’s Calls have been issued for two women reported missing from Clayton County.
Raliyah Edwards-Holland was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Pointe South Parkway in Jonesboro with an unknown person named “Duke” that police say she met on social media. Holland is 17 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and red t-shirt and white and black camouflage style pants.
A separate Mattie’s Call was issued for 58-year-old Shirley Love who was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Love was last seen in the 7000 block of Howell Lane in Riverdale around 8 a.m. on July 3rd. She has black hair and brown eyes. Love is 5-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds. The clothing she was wearing when she disappeared is unknown. Police say Love may have been in an unclear state of mind at the time of her disappearance.
The two cases are unrelated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these women is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 extension 8.
