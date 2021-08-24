ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking into claims that a man harassed and threatened two women in Piedmont Park.
Tyler Lee and Brittany Sanders said they were sitting in the park Monday, when a stranger walked up complimenting them.
But according to the women, the compliments turned to threats when they asked the man to leave.
"He started getting louder and louder, saying he would hurt us, he would kill us, beat us up, and started throwing things at us," Lee said.
Lee began recording the encounter in a video that has since circulated on social media.
In the video, you also see another man intervene.
"He was brave enough to say something," Sanders said. " I really appreciate that."
Atlanta police are aware of the video showing a man acting strangely, but they haven't confirmed who was involved or if a crime was committed.
Though, police did say they arrested a man in the same area after a suspicious person call.
Now the women want others to be careful and on alert, especially with the ongoing crime across the city.
"It was a really scary situation, " Sanders said. "My five year old was crying, I was telling him I had my kids with me , leave us alone go away."
