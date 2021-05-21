DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Two wounded in a shooting on Bouldercrest Road are recovering Thursday night. A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital in stable condition according to DeKalb County police.
Officers were called to Eagle Run Apartments around 6pm. During the investigation, several evidence markers were placed about the parking lot. Yellow police tape roped off a large area, encasing portions of the parking lot and a common area.
The shooting is under investigation. DeKalb County police did not release a motive for the shooting or whether anyone was arrested. CBS46 will have more details as they are released.
