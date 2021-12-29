ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a child.
The shooting in the 1700 block of Johnson Road NW near Westside Reservoir Park was reported at 6:39 p.m.
Police say a 2-year-old child was shot in the ankle. No other information was given.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
