ROCKDALE Co. (CBS46)—Deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a two-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to a press release from the Rockdale County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a person shot call on April 29 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Rockmont Circle. The call came in just after 4 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a two-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The toddler was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, the press release stated.
“While on the scene, deputies learned there was an altercation between a resident and an apartment complex employee before the shooting occurred”, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and deputies are questioning a person of interest.
