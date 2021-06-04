ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 2-year-old boy was shot outside his home early Friday morning as his dad was unlocking the door to the house.
That's according to Atlanta Police, who say the incident took place around 2:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway SW.
According to police, the father heard gunfire, so he grabbed his son immediately and realized his son had been shot. The man took his son to Hughes Spaulding Hospital for treatment. We do not know the condition of the child, only that he is stable.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact Atlanta Police immediately.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story throughout the day and provide any updates as soon as they are available.
