MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A man in Marietta is in police custody after two children, a two and four-year-old, wound up at Kennestone Hospital Emergency Room with what the Marietta Police Department described as gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, the four-year-old discharged the gun, firing a single round that hit both children. It was determined that the man, who has been identified as Johnnel Green, had allegedly left the gun unattended on the patio where the children were able to access it.
It happened in the area of 925 Whitlock Avenue.
Green was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:
- One count of felon in possession of a firearm
- Two counts of cruelty to children 2nd degree
- One count of reckless conduct
- Two count of tampering with evidence
The conditions of the children remain unknown at this time. CBS46 will update this story with the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.