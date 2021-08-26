COLUMBUS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of a Columbus boy.
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was tragically shot and killed while riding in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle on Friday, August 13, according to investigators.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Floyd Road and Luna Drive in Columbus. After further investigation by the Columbus Police Department, it was revealed that the child and his family were on their way home from dinner when their vehicle was caught between an exchange of gunfire between two other vehicles, a white sedan and a white SUV.
Police believe Richardson and his family were innocent victims of a dispute between the suspects in the two other vehicles.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta/Columbus Resident Agency at 706-596-9603 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.
