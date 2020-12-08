Atlanta Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot 43-year-old Denard Bell at a gas station over the weekend.
Police say Bell was pumping gas around 1:50 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road. When officers arrived to the location Bell was lifelessly lying in the parking lot.
Since the Sunday morning shooting, police have been searching for the gunman. Investigators say Bell and the suspected shooting were involved in an altercation when shots were fired.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $20,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
